UK Chancellor has listened and acted - Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has welcomed the chancellor's decision to scrap plans to abolish the top rate of income tax in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He told BBC Scotland: "If politicians don't listen, they don't act on the concerns raised, then they rightly get criticised. So this is a decision that the government has listened to, that the chancellor has addressed by removing that point in the budget which has caused the most concern with the public, potentially with the markets."