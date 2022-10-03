Crowds gathered in Dunfermline to welcome King Charles and the Queen Consort.

The couple are visiting Dunfermline to mark the former town's new status as Scotland's eighth city.

Well-wishers gathered early in the streets to catch a glimpse of the couple and cheered when they arrived at about 11:15.

The royal couple were greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

After meeting the dignitaries and Provost of Fife Jim Leishman outside the City Chambers, King Charles walked across the cobbles to the waiting crowd.

He spent more than five minutes reaching over the metal barriers to shake the hands of people who had queued to see the new monarch and the Queen Consort.

The visit to Dunfermline is the King and Queen Consort's first joint public engagements since the Queen's funeral.