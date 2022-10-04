Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie told a Holyrood debate looking at government plans to freeze rents that evictions might still happen in cases where there is "substantial rent arrears".

He said: "We have taken the view that both in the private and rented sectors eviction may take place in cases where there are substantial rent arrears."

A motion to treat the bill, which would freeze most rents until the end of March 2023, as emergency legislation was passed on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier a tenants' union said it was aware of some rents soaring by 30%.

But landlord representatives said the plans were not proportionate and warned many would have to quit the sector.