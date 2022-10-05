Bereaved families feel let down by Scottish Covid inquiry

The families of those who died during the coronavirus pandemic say they have been let down by the Scottish Covid inquiry.

Alan Wightman, who speaks on behalf of the Scottish branch of the Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice, was responding to the resignations of the chairwoman and four legal members of the public inquiry.

He said: "We really feel we are being let down in Scotland, and it is not just by the chair. I understand that when the chair is appointed she must run it independently, I get that.

"But surely that does not absolve the instructing minister who appointed her and handed the inquiry to her. Was he not monitoring the progress of the inquiry, did he not recognise the issues that were there, that were evident to us, that nothing of substance was happening?"