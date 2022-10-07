'We feel guilty for leaving Ukraine for Scotland'

Anna and her young family are among the many Ukrainian refugees adapting to life in Scotland.

They are living with a host family, the MacDonalds, in Cardross in Argyll and Bute.

Along with her husband and children, Anna fled her hometown near Kyiv after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She describes "collapsing inside" when hearing explosions from inside her home. She placed her children in a bathtub while the blasts were ongoing.

Around 19,000 refugees have come to Scotland since the beginning of the war through government schemes.

Anna says she feels guilty for leaving Ukraine during the war. She says she and her husband are eager to return to Ukraine in the future to help rebuild the country.

Her family feature in a BBC Alba Eòrpa programme looking at how Ukrainian refugees are adapting to life in Scotland, as well as examining how the war with Russia has impacted their lives.