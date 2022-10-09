Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote.

The first minister wants to hold a referendum on 19 October 2023, but Prime Minister Liz Truss opposes this.

The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could set up a vote alone, and Ms Sturgeon has said she could use a future election to settle the issue.

Ms Sturgeon said the "vast majority" of Scots would take part in any vote.