First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told her party members they are "the independence generation" in her keynote speech at the SNP conference.

The SNP leader told delegates that independence was "essential".

She also told the conference in Aberdeen that she would unveil a new economic prospectus next week.

Ms Sturgeon said this would include a proposal to use oil revenues to set up a £20bn investment fund if Scotland became independent.

The first minister also paid tribute to Ian Hamilton KC, a member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey in 1950 and returned it to Scotland, who died last week.