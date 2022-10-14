Nicola Sturgeon says it is time for Liz Truss to go and for the country to hold a general election.

The first minister was speaking after the prime minister sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and U-turned on her plan to scrap an increase in corporation tax.

Ms Sturgeon said the price of the prime minister's "incompetence" was being paid for by people across the UK.

Ms Truss insisted she would stay on as PM to see through her "mission" to get the economy growing.