Lorna Slater has told Scottish Green Party members that the "era of coal is over" in Scotland.

The MSP announced that the Scottish government was adopting the Green Party's preferred position of "no support for coal extraction" in Scotland. She called on the UK government to do the same and ban coal extraction for good.

Her fellow co-leader Patrick Harvie also addressed the conference in Dundee and criticised the UK government.

The Glasgow MSP said the Conservative leadership was "dangerous" and that the UK government was showing a "surreal level of incompetence".