Financial stability is now the priority - Lord Offord

A Scotland Office minister has admitted the mini-budget went too far, too fast in trying to boost economic growth.

Scottish financier Lord Offord told The Sunday Show that with hindsight the focus should have been on measures to tackle energy inflation in the first instance.

Lord Offord, who is a parliamentary under secretary of state for Scotland, said the UK had a high tax, low growth economy which needed to be addressed in the longer term.

However, he said the priority now was restore some stability, and he believed the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt had an opportunity to reset the economy.