Scottish pound would be introduced in independent Scotland
An independent Scotland would work to establish a new currency, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The first minister said there would be a "careful and responsible phased approach" to introducing the Scottish pound and in the meantime, Scotland would keep using pound sterling.
She added that there would be no fixed timetable for the introduction of the new currency.
It would only be brought in after a set of objective requirements and criteria were met.