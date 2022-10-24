Scotland's First Minister congratulates incoming PM Rishi Sunak but warns him not to "unleash another wave of austerity".

The 42-year-old will take on the role after his only rival in the Conservative leadership election pulled out.

Nearly 200 Conservative MPs publicly backed the former chancellor ahead of the nomination deadline on Monday.

Reacting to the news, Ms Sturgeon said: "He [Rishi Sunak] absolutely should not unleash another wave of austerity.

"Our public services, the Scottish government's budget - we are still dealing with the legacy of the first wave of Tory austerity. Right now dealing with the problem of soaring inflation our public services cannot withstand another round of Tory austerity."