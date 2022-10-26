New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was looking forward to working with the Scottish government on the UK's "shared challenges".

During his first PMQs he told the SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford: "I was pleased to actually have a call last night with the first minister of Scotland. It was important that I spoke to her on my first day in office because I wanted to express my desire to work constructively with the Scottish government so we can work together to deliver for the people of Scotland and that is what I plan to do."