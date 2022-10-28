The Scottish master carver bringing wood to life

A Scottish master carver says nature is what really drives him to craft his amazing creations.

David Robinson has been a designer, builder, furniture maker and sculptor for more than 40 years.

His passion for carving has seen him perfect stunning pieces like his otters flowing across a table top and even led him to producing a commission for the late Queen.

David, who lives in East Lothian, is now in the running to become UK Woodworker of the Year, the results of which will be unveiled in November.

He told BBC Scotland's The Nine how carving was more than a job for him.