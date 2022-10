More than 2,000 RMT members have been taking part in a strike after the union rejected a 5% increase and a £500 payment.

The latest 24-hour strike by ScotRail workers has caused major disruption to Scotland's rail services.

ScotRail, which is now nationalised, has described the RMT's demands as unaffordable.

Trains are only running on three routes in the central belt, with all other services cancelled.