How A-ha inspired Norway's electric vehicle uptake

In 1989, environmental campaigners teamed up with pop group A-ha to import the first modern-day EV into Norway - a modified Fiat Panda.

They used it to launch a campaign of civil disobedience to make a point about how Norway needed to embrace an alternative to polluting fossil fuel vehicles.

A-ha's lead singer Morten Harket told BBC Scotland's Disclosure: "I didn't feel like I was entering into the role of a rebel really. I realised that that's what it was but it was just necessary.

"It was what we needed to do. And it just made every sense, you know?"