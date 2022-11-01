The care home stays helping patients get home

Record numbers of people who are medically fit to leave hospital are unable to - putting pressure on hospital beds.

In an Edinburgh nursing home 19 rooms have been set aside to help patients make that transition back to independent living.

After having a toe amputated in hospital, Archie McQuater, 94, has been staying in Elsie Inglis Nursing Home for two months as he improves his mobility.

It's an approach which officials hope can help address the problem of bed blocking, and offer a staged route back to care in a patient's own home.