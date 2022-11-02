The cost of litigation relating to the Rangers wrongful prosecution scandal has reached almost £51m, a Scottish Parliament committee has been told.

Several people involved in the administration and acquisition of the football club were accused of wrongdoing but all charges were later dropped.

A judge-led inquiry into the matter is to take place once outstanding legal proceedings have concluded.

At the Criminal Justice Committee, John Logue, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said litigation "has now reached the point where the costs have increased to just under £51m".