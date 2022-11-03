Meet the four-year-old maths whizz

Jamie is only four and is already impressing with his ability to handle tricky maths.

The youngster from West Dunbartonshire can do his 17-times table and count in six different languages - despite being born 12 weeks premature.

Jamie's mum Lorraine says the achievement is even more special as she was told he most likely would not survive.

But ever since Jamie has been defying the odds and Lorraine says she would not be surprised if he scoops a Nobel Prize one day.