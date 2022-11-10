A former Moray police officer who was sexually assaulted by a fellow officer has called on Police Scotland to take whistleblowers more seriously.

Gemma MacRae, 33, who waived anonymity, was groped by her colleague Scott Gallop in 2017.

He was originally investigated as part of a probe into allegations of bullying and misogyny at Forres police station.

The 53-year-old has been given a one-year community payback order and put on the sex offenders register for a year.

The former RAF veteran, who has since retired from Police Scotland, was earlier convicted of touching Ms MacRae on her bottom and other parts of her body.