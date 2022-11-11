Flight engineer Gilbert Gray took part in a special operation ahead of the D-Day landings in Normandy, but he and his crew acted just in time.

He said: "We dropped our bombs at about 5am and we were turning to return home. We had been told not to fly below the clouds because there were too many ships below firing at anything that morning.

"As we turned away we just happened to notice in the distance four little planes - German fighters.

"We spotted them and then we had red things flying past the aircraft - they were obviously firing at us.

"And my rear gunner Wally was shouting 'get into the cloud', and we did get into the cloud."

Gilbert and the rest of the crew returned safely.