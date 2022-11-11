'When I received threats I knew my way was right'

An Iranian woman living in Scotland has told of threats she received after protesting against the forced wearing of the hijab.

Melika Balali, won has gold wrestling for Scotland, has been given police security after allegedly receiving threats from her government.

The 22-year-old staged a protest on the winner's platform of the British Wrestling Championships in June.

After moving to Scotland last November, Ms Balali joined the Scottish Wrestling Association - for whom she won gold in the senior female competition at the British championships in Manchester.

During the medal ceremony, she held up a sign that read "stop forcing hijab, I have the right to be a wrestler".