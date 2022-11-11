A Scottish sheriff has ruled that fingerprints, photographs and tattoos confirm the identity of a missing US fugitive.

The court ruled the man, arrested in a Scottish hospital last year, is Nicholas Rossi from the United States.

The man appearing had claimed to have been the victim of mistaken identity, and insisted his name was Arthur Knight.

But Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that his tattoos and fingerprints matched those of Rossi.

Authorities in the US are seeking Rossi's extradition over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

It is alleged that he faked his own death and fled to Scotland to escape prosecution.