'He knocked my boy down and he drove away'

A mum has described the anguish of seeing the hit-and-run killer of her teenage son avoid jail.

Amanda McIlquham's son Steven died on New Year's Day 2020.

The 15-year-old was walking to his grandparents' house in Wishaw when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf.

Brian Buchanan admitted causing Steven's death by careless driving and failing to stop after the fatal crash.

But at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week, he was spared a custodial sentence - because of his age.

The sheriff - Martin Jones KC - said he was "constrained" in his sentence because of current guidelines on sentencing people under 25.