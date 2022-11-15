The Scottish Parliament's presiding officer Alison Johnstone has apologised after a woman was ejected from a committee meeting for refusing to remove a scarf in suffragette colours.

The woman was asked to leave a session of the equalities committee, which was discussing proposed reforms to Scotland's gender recognition laws.

Ms Johnstone told MSPs: "Let me make one thing crystal clear - suffrage colours are not, and never have been, banned at the Scottish Parliament.

"We actively support and promote universal suffrage in a number of ways at Holyrood and will continue to do so."