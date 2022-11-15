Doctors warn there aren't enough GPs

GP surgeries across Scotland are at risk of collapsing because of staff shortages and increased demand, a senior doctor has warned.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the British Medical Association's (BMA) Scottish GP committee, told the BBC many practices were at "tipping point".

More than a third of surveyed surgeries reported at least one GP vacancy – up from just over a quarter last year.

The Scottish government said it was committed to increasing GP numbers.

Sheila Kane and Mary Campbell attend a well-being group based in the same building as Wester Hailes Medical Practice. They described trying to see a GP in that practice as a “nightmare”.

Dr Nora Murray-Cavanagh, clinical lead GP at Wester Hailes Medical Practice, said: “One very good reason you can't see a GP is because there aren't enough GPs.

“There needs to be tough conversations and the public really need supported around what their expectations are."

A Scottish government spokesman said: “To support GPs, we have recruited over 3,220 healthcare professionals into multi-disciplinary teams working alongside GPs. We are committed to investing £170 million a year to help grow these teams and to further increasing the number of GPs in Scotland.”