How I became an endurance unicycler

In lockdown, people took up new hobbies such as baking, painting and DIY. For Bruce Rose, he took up the unicycle.

Bruce wanted to take on a challenge and came up with “something crazy and daft” – riding the unicycle around the North Coast 500.

After starting out learning how to ride it in the car park of his local supermarket in January, 2021, Bruce completed the tourist road route - over 500 miles around the north of Scotland - a few months ago.

Produced and Edited by Graham Fraser

Filmed by Jose Silver