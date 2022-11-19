Scot back home after Iraqi jail ordeal

A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq has been reunited with his family.

Brian Glendinning touched down in Edinburgh after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Iraq.

The 43-year-old from Kincardine in Fife was held over a debt conviction he was unaware he had while working on a previous job in Qatar.

An emotional reunion took place at Edinburgh Airport as his family, who campaigned for his release, met him from his flight from Istanbul.