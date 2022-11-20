Strike planned but EIS ready to consider new offer

Andrea Bradley says teachers are hopeful of receiving a "more substantial" pay offer this week.

Speaking to the Sunday Show, the EIS (Educational Institute of Scotland) general secretary said teacher strikes were still planned to go ahead, which would see the closure of "almost all schools" in Scotland.

Ms Bradley said the EIS were still in dialogue about a new pay offer.

"We are ready to consider a new offer as soon as it comes to us at the beginning of the working week", she said.