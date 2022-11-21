Ncuti Gatwa has spoken of his excitement at "landing the cushiest gig of all time".

The Doctor Who star said he will draw on his experience at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland when he plays the 15th time-travelling doctor.

Speaking to BBC Scotland at the Bafta Scotland Awards, he said he was hoping for tips from former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi - who was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television award.

Gatwa will take over the role at the end of 2023.