Surfing the waves with no hands or feet

A young Aberdeenshire girl is set to represent Scotland at the World Para Surfing Championship in California.

Jade Edward, who is 10, had not surfed a year ago but is now joining the country's first team at the competition.

After falling ill to meningitis when she was two-years-old, Jade had to have her arms and legs amputated to help save her life.

She is a keen skateboarder, but she had not tried surfing before being offered a chance to try it out at Hopeman on the Moray Firth coast last year.