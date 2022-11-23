LIVE: Supreme Court to rule on referendum case

Supreme Court judges are to rule on whether the Scottish government has the power to hold another independence referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants a referendum to be held on 19 October next year.

But the UK government has so far refused to give formal consent for the vote to go ahead.

The court was asked to clarify whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a referendum without that consent.

Its decision is due to be delivered at 09:45 on Wednesday, with the result potentially having huge implications for the future of the UK.

