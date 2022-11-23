Indyref2 supporters give their verdict on Supreme Court ruling
Supporters of Scottish independence share their views on the Supreme Court ruling over a second independence referendum.
People gathered at the Scottish Parliament to hear the verdict.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum on 19 October next year.
But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so.
The UK government has so far refused to grant the formal consent for a vote as it did before the referendum in 2014.