Next election will be de facto vote on Scottish independence says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP will use the next general election as an attempt to show a majority of people in Scotland support independence.
The first minister was responding to the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling she does not have the power to hold a referendum next year.
Ms Sturgeon said she respected the ruling, which she admitted was a "tough pill to swallow".
But she said the independence movement had to now find a new way forward.