Doddie Weir, one of the best known names in Scottish rugby, has died.

A towering figure on the field, Doddie earned himself 61 caps for Scotland throughout the 1990s and was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 1997.

In late 2016, he was given the life-changing news that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Determined not to give in to MND, he spearheaded efforts to find a cure for the debilitating disease. His charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, has raised millions for research since it was launched in 2017.