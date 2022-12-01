Sonar helps detect beaver burrows underwater

Sonar scanning is being used to seek out the underwater entrances to beaver burrows.

Anthony Pritchard from Storm Geomatics, which is carrying out the survey work for NatureScot, says the technology is normally used to assess flood risks.

Beavers build the openings to their burrows underwater to prevent predators from entering and the openings can create problems for landowners when the tunnels cause river banks to collapse.

It is hoped the sonar scans will allow for early mitigation measures to be put in place to prevent damage to land.