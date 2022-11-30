Colin and Alex Taylor's great-grandad played full-back for Scotland in the world's first international football game.

Scotland played England at Hamilton Crescent, the home of West of Scotland Cricket Club on St Andrew’s Day 1872.

The match ultimately ended 0-0 but was proclaimed a success, despite the lack of goals.

Colin and Alex attended a re-enactment of the match by Glasgow schoolchildren to mark its 150th Anniversary.

"Our great-grandad was part of the story, you know, he helped come up with the idea, so it's amazing," Colin said as they watched the game.