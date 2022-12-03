Strep A: Symptoms to look out for

Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks.

But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland.

Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.

The UK Health Security Agency said the rise in Strep A cases is most likely due to high amounts of the bacteria circulating and increased social mixing.

Parents are being urged to look out for symptoms and to promptly contact their GP or NHS24 if they have any concerns.

Consultant Epidemiologist Dr Jim McMenamin, of Public Health Scotland, details some of the symptoms associated with Strep A infections.