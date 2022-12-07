New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said he will push the impact of the cost of living and Scotland's right to choose its future.

The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss - who is seen as being closer to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - by 26 votes to 17 in a vote of the party's MPs.

Mr Blackford announced last week that he was standing down amid rumours that Mr Flynn was plotting to replace him.

Mr Flynn will face Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.