The new Westminster leader of the SNP has taken part in his first Prime Minister's Questions.

Stephen Flynn was elected following the resignation of Ian Blackford who announced last week he was standing down after five years in the post.

The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss - who is seen as being closer to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - by 26 votes to 17 in a vote of the party's MPs.

Mr Flynn faced Rishi Sunak at PMQs on Wednesday.