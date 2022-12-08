The Royal Navy's newest frigate, HMS Glasgow, has taken its first trip down the River Clyde.

Rather than being launched from a traditional slipway, the Type 26 frigate was moved on a specialist barge from Govan to Loch Long, where it was then lowered into the water.

The 6,000-tonne ship was later towed back to BAE System's yard in Scotstoun to be fitted out.

BAE Systems are building eight Type 26 ships on the Clyde, while five Type 31 vessels are being built by Babcock at Rosyth in Fife.