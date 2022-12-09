Scotland is going through its longest weather warning since the system was introduced, with yellow alerts for snow and ice in place across the country.

The alert which began during the week remains in place until Sunday at the earliest. There have been reports of disruption to traffic, and flight delays caused at Aberdeen Airport due to snowfall.

The north east has primarily been affected so far, with the Met Office issuing ice warnings for southern Scotland.

Police are urging people to drive with care.