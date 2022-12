Thousands of Santas have taken to the streets of Glasgow to raise money for charity.

The Santa Dash has generated more than £350,000 for various charities since it started in 2006.

This year saw about 4,000 people taking part, in aid of The Beatson Cancer Charity and The Lord Provost's Children's Fund.

The event is normally held annually but this was the first for three years because of the Covid pandemic.

Drone footage: Steve McIntosh HAWQ Drone Services