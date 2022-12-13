An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed.

Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.

Three passengers in the car were killed, along with Ciociola's friend Frances Saliba and his son Lorenzo.

At the High Court in Livingston, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment by judge Lord Mulholland.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years in the UK.