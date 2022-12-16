A mother of twin babies has been telling of trying to keep them warm and fed with no power in Shetland.

Siobhan Bradley had premature twins eight weeks ago - Danny and Annie were born five weeks early.

When the power failed on Monday, Siobhan, the twins and her nine-year-old son Benjamin moved into her partner Gary Leask's mother's home a mile-and-a-half away.

They stayed together in a room with a wood burner to keep them warm.

They were among 2,500 households which had been without electricity since heavy snow and ice disrupted supplies.