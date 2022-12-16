Janey Godley talks about cancer returning

Comedian Janey Godley has been talking about her cancer returning just five months after announcing she was clear of the disease.

The 61-year-old Glaswegian confirmed last year that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In an update on Tuesday she said treatment was "back on the cards" after evidence of the disease was recently found in her abdomen. As a result she will now undergo chemotherapy.

Godley spoke to BBC Scotland's Laura Miller about being told of the latest diagnosis and how she is coming to terms with it.