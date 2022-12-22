‘Our rental Christmas tree is part of the family’

Rather than buying a Christmas tree, could renting one instead help make festive celebrations better for the environment?

One small business in East Lothian, run by a 14-year-old boy and his dad, hire trees to local customers and then replant them in early January.

The trees have their own unique names, with families welcoming the same one back every Christmas - albeit a little taller each year.

