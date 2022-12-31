Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri have joined together to perform an impromptu duet in a hotel bar.

Guests at the hotel in Aberdeenshire were treated to the performance on Hogmanay.

A video posted on Twitter showed the pair belting out a rendition of Abba's Waterloo at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Ms Spiteri sang the famous chorus while Dame Judi played the piano, as well as offering the occasional backing vocal.

The Texas frontwoman was shocked by the Oscar winner's musical abilities, mouthing: "What a pianist!"