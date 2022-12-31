‘We're saving 100-year-old pianos from landfill’

“Pianos do kind of take on the character of 100 years of playing, you know?” says Tim Vincent-Smith, co-founder of Pianodrome - a project that saves old pianos from ending up in landfill.

Along with bandmate Matthew Wright, the pair receive donations of pianos from all across Scotland and bring them back to life with a little bit of love and care.

While some pianos can be restored back to their former glory, others past their playing age are given a second life by reusing the materials to create sculptures, furniture and Pianodromes – amphitheatres built entirely from upcycled pianos.

“When you are in the Pianodrome you really feel sort of held by all of these pianos and all of their histories,” says Matthew Wright.