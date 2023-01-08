Scotland's hospitals are "not safe" for patients under current winter pressures on the NHS, a doctors' union says.

Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of BMA Scotland, said patient safety was now "at risk every day" in A&E departments.

She spoke to BBC Scotland as Covid cases soared last week and hospital flu admissions hit a five-year high.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish government was doing "everything possible" in its power to improve the situation.